Young man suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash involving boom truck in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A young man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a boom truck in Brockton on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash in front of 955 Pearl Street around 9 a.m. found a two-door sedan that had crashed head-on with a boom truck, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The 20-year-old victim, whose name hasn’t been released, had to be extricated from the wreckage of his vehicle.

He was supplied blood in an ambulance on the way to a hospital on Route 24 before being rerouted to Boston Medical Center.

Police said the victim was driving south on Pearl Street but “ended up” in the northbound lane, where he collided with the truck.

The Brockton Police Traffic Enforcement and Control Unit and Massachusetts State Police shut down Pearl Street from Belmont to West Chestnut Street after the crash.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone who witnessed that crash is urged to contact Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

