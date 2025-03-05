Young man facing murder charge in killing of his mother inside Avon home, DA says

AVON, Mass. — A young man arrested in connection with the killing of his mother inside their Avon home will face a judge on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Thadeus A. Joseph, 22, of Avon, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Stoughton District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 53-year-old Astrid Joseph, who was found Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. on the floor of her Nichols Avenue home with visible injuries from an apparent struggle, according to the Office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Boston 25 cameras were rolling when Joseph was taken into custody at the South Shore Plaza around 8 p.m. Tuesday and loaded into an Avon police cruiser. A white Nissan Pathfinder was also towed from the scene.

Multiple law enforcement officers were called to the residence on Nichols Avenue after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive woman in need of medical assistance, according to police.

“Such a close knit family,” McDermott said. “So supportive of each other. They’re supportive of the kids. The kids are supportive of them.”

McDermott said he has known the mother whose life was tragically taken and her husband since the couple met while attending college together at Northeastern University.

“That was one of those relationships that you like to see flourish and grow,” he said. “We saw them grow from teenagers to adulthood and raise two kids.”

McDermott and other close friends are now awaiting answers, and trying to support the victim’s husband.

“I just want to be here to be supportive to him and let him know, not just me but my family and friends are here to support him, as he goes through this he’s not alone,” he said.

Detectives could be seen throughout the day putting up yellow crime scene tape, going in and out of a house.

“With information developed by the state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Avon police, a suspect was identified and apprehended with the help of Braintree police,” Morrissey said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the death. More information is expected to be at the suspect’s arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

