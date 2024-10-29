Young man facing charges in Needham hit-and-run crash that left 2 with serious injuries, police say

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A young man will be called to court to face criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Needham on Monday night that left two people injured, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

The driver, a 23-year-old Boston man, is being summonsed for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, according to the Needham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Hunnewell and West streets just after 7 p.m. found two people who had been struck by a vehicle, police said.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, initially fled the scene but later identified themselves to officers, according to police.

The victims were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Needham police at 781-455-7570.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

