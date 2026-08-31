Woman possibly bitten by shark off coast of Martha’s Vineyard, beach closed

Officials on Martha’s Vineyard say a woman may have been bitten by a shark on Monday afternoon, and a beach is temporarily closed.

Around 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon, a woman in her late 20s was swimming off Norton Point when she suffered an injury to her leg.

A shark wasn’t seen in the area but the woman’s wounds are consistent with an apparetn shark bite, Edgartown town manager James Hagerty said.

The woman was taken to the hospital but wounds are considered non-life-threatening and she will not lose the leg.

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Swimming at South Beach is suspended for several hours as a precaution. Town officials will inspect the water before reopening it to swimmers.

“The Town appreciates the prompt response of emergency personnel and beach staff. Beachgoers are reminded to remain aware of their surroundings while in the water and to comply with instructions from lifeguards and any posted beach advisories.” Hagerty said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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