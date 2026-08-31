Police responding to reported shooting near two Lawrence schools

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Residents of Lawrence are being asked to avoid an area of the city as local and state police respond to a reported shooting.

Lawrence police say drivers and residents should stay away from Crawford Street and Exeter Street as officers respond to the shooting.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson says troopers are also assisting Lawrence police officers at the scene of the apparent shooting.

Both South Lawrence Elementary School and Lawrence High School are connected to Crawford Street.

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Boston 25 News has multiple news crews headed to the scene and is working to learn if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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