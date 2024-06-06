‘You want Boston?’: Tom Brady narrates epic Celtics hype video ahead of Game 1 of NBA Finals

BOSTON — Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a message for Dallas Mavericks fans: be careful what you wish for.

In an epic hype video shared on social media by the Celtics ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, Brady narrates, “Really? You want Boston? Take it from me: that’s a bad idea.”

The loud chant of “We want Boston!” has been heard in NBA arenas this playoff season, including in Miami, Cleveland, Indiana, and New York. While the Knicks never got a chance to battle Boston, the Celtics ultimately defeated the Heat, Cavaliers, and Pacers with ease, to the dismay of those fanbases.

Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/q7bvdKgl1U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 6, 2024

The Celtics have grown accustomed to quieting road crowds while racking up a 12-2 record in the playoffs so far this spring.

“We’re still here. Right now, you’re gonna want anyone but Boston,” Brady adds in the video.

Game 1 of the Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m.

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

