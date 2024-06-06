Celtics-Mavericks: TD Garden road closures, added MBTA service, ticket prices for Game 1 of Finals

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will square off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Celtics fans heading into the city for the start of the series need to be aware of some road closures that will be in place.

Game 1 tips off at 8:30 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

Canal Street will be closed to vehicles from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday to allow fans to visit what Mayor Michelle Wu is calling the “Finals Hub.”

Wu previously announced Canal Street as an outdoor gathering place for fans for the playoffs. This expansion for the NBA Finals games is free and open to the public and allows bars and restaurants to extend their capacity onto the street.

The closure of Canal Street to vehicular traffic for the first two home and first two away games on June 6, 9, 12, and 14.

Causeway Street will also be closed to vehicles.

MBTA SERVICE TO THE GARDEN

The MBTA is adding Green Line service to North Station on Thursday evening, including three additional two-car trains, to support Game 1 of the Finals. This includes the extension of the C branch service, which will provide a one-seat connection to North Station.

TICKET PRICES

Hoping to score a last-minute seat? You’re going to have to pay a pretty penny.

Here are the cheapest available seats:

Ticketmaster: $620

StubHub: $665

SeatGeek: $597

BOSTON POLICE COUNTERFEIT TICKET WARNING

“The Boston Police would like to remind fans to be wary of counterfeits when purchasing tickets for the upcoming NBA Championship Series. The BPD encourages fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk. Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.”

