‘You get strong and you just fight it’: 2025 Jimmy Fund Walk’s ‘Team Dennis’ shares why they walk

BOSTON — Boston 25 News is partnering with the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Walk set to take place on October 5th. Thousands of participants will walk along the Boston Marathon route, united in a mission to support cancer research.

Among the participants is Team Dennis. The group is named after Dennis Ford of Merrimack, New Hampshire. Every member wears a shirt with Ford’s motto: Fueled by positive energy.

“Regardless of what I’m going through, life is still good,” Dennis told Boston 25 News. He keeps a positive outlook, even as he battles glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. Ford was diagnosed two years ago and has undergone surgery to remove the tumor.

Despite the challenges, he remains a source of positive energy for those around him.

“He wants to make sure everyone’s happy and full of joy, no matter what the situation,” son Tyler Ford said.

Dennis Ford’s family has been involved with the Jimmy Fund for three decades. They started with a golf tournament in honor of Dennis’s late brother Timothy, who passed away from colon cancer. Over the years, the family has helped raise more than $2.5 million for cancer research.

Ford has seen firsthand how that money is used to help uncover new treatments for different types of cancer. His chemotherapy drug was initially approved for bladder cancer, but has since been shown to be effective against his type of tumor.

“Life is short. You don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” said Ford’s wife, Kathleen, highlighting the importance of their ongoing fight against cancer. “But you do it, and you get strong, and you just fight it. That’s what we’re doing. We’re fighting it.”

To learn more about the walk or donate, visit danafarber.jimmyfund.org.

