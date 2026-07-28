Bicyclist struck and killed on Route 138 in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A bicyclist was struck and killed on Route 138 in Stoughton on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the area of 1378 Washington Street after 5 a.m. following a 911 call of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.

Officers located the bicyclist, 39-year-old Mark Salvador Stoughton on the ground and transported him to the hospital.

He was pronounced deceased at the hospital around an hour later.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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