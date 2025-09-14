Yankees defeat Red Sox 5-3, win weekend series at Fenway

BOSTON — The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox Saturday for the second night in a row. Boston came into the series with an 8-2 record against the Yankees, but New York already won the series before the finale is played on Sunday Night Baseball.

“Rough first inning. I mean this is one of the biggest regular season games in the past few years,” a Red Sox fan named Dan told Boston 25. “Came out with nothing. First inning was terrible on the mound.”

Boston still holds a wildcard spot, but the standings are getting tight down the stretch.

Boston has struggled since their star young player Roman Anthony went on the injured list. The Red Sox are 3-6 since. The Fenway faithful are bummed to see such an important player get hurt during such an important time in the season.

“Little tired of trotting out minor league players in a September race against the Yankees,” another Red Sox fan named Chris said. “Little disappointed to see them go 0-2 so far this weekend.”

Boston turns to their ace pitcher Garrett Crochet Sunday night to avoid the sweep. The sox have 13 more regular season games remaining.

“Rough night tonight, but I have faith in this group they’ve been battling all year,” Dan said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group