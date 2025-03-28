Ya Digg it? Patriots announce official signing of all-pro receiver Stefon Diggs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A feeling that Patriots fans aren’t exactly used to.

The Pats officially announced the signing of 10-year-veteran former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, 31, was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He’s played 144 games in his NFL career, starting in 136 of them

So far in his career, he’s amounted to 857 receptions, 10.491 yards, and 70 touchdowns, with 5 of his 10 seasons grabbing 100-plus receptions, including 4 straight throughout his time in Buffalo (2020-2023).

In 2024, Diggs is coming off an injury-shortened season with the Houston Texans. In eight games, he finished with 47 receptions for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In a press conference held on Friday, Diggs mentioned that Coach Mike Vrabel was “a big draw” on his decision to sign here.

“I also kind of factored in he was a former player, and a player-to-coach relationship--it kind of works, meshes really well with coaches that played at one time.”

Diggs also mentioned that he’s excited to get to work with Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye.

“I really look forward to it... You ask around, he has a lot of similarities with, what people say through the grapevine, he acts a lot like Josh [Allen]”

