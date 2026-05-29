Wrentham police looking for owner of emaciated dog dropped at dog park

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Wrentham police are looking for the owner of an emaciated dog dropped at the dog park.

According to Police Chief Bill McGrath, the dog was dropped off at the Wrentham dog park around 4:30 on Friday morning.

The dog was covered in feces and urine and had recently had puppies.

Anyone with information on the owners is asked to call the police at 508-384-2121

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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