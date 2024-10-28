Would-be purse snatcher chased off by bystanders in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man who was allegedly caught on video trying to rob a victim of her purse Monday morning before bystanders stepped in.

40-year-old Jake Cross is charged with aggravated assault and battery on a victim over 60 and unarmed assault with attempt to rob.

According to Worcester Police, officers responding to the area of 300 Main Street at approximately 11:10 a.m. for a report of a robbery were flagged down and told a male suspect had snuck up behind a female victim, shoved her, and tried pulling on her purse. The suspect reportedly tried snatching the purse several times.

Bystanders who witnessed the attempted robbery intervened and chased the suspect off, according to officials. They provided police with a description of the suspect.

About 10 minutes later, officers spotted Cross, who fit the suspect’s description, waling in the area of 660 Main Street. Using video of the incident, police were able to positively identify Cross as the attempted robber.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group