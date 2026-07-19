Argentina vs Spain (live updates): Ferran Torres gives Spain the lead in extra time of the World Cup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Argentina on one side. Lamine Yamal and Spain on the other.

The World Cup final is finally here.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. EDT at MetLife Stadium. Argentina is seeking its fourth title, Spain its second — and could become the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men’s and women’s soccer.

It’s the 104th match of the biggest World Cup ever, a 48-team event that played out over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Because there were more matches than any previous World Cup, it was no surprise that there were more goals than all other editions — 307 and counting entering Sunday.

If Argentina and Spain combine for at least two goals in the final, this World Cup will also have the highest average number of goals per game since the 1956 event saw 3.6 per contest. (If the teams score fewer than two Sunday, it’ll still be the highest average per game since 1970’s World Cup saw 2.97 goals per game.)

The spectacle will not be limited to simply soccer.

Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony, which starts 90 minutes before the final. The halftime show — a first for FIFA — has Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS as fellow headliners, along with Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, and even characters from Sesame Street and the Muppets.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend as well, with plans calling for him to be part of the trophy presentation at the conclusion of the match.

Argentina is wearing its light blue and white vertically striped jerseys for the match, while Spain is wearing predominantly red with navy sleeves. The officiating crew is from Slovenia — Slavko Vinčić is the referee, with Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič his assistant referees.

Follow our live updates leading up to, during, and after the match:

5:44 PM

FERRAN TORRES GIVES SPAIN THE LEAD IN EXTRA’S!!!!

IT'S FERRAN TORRES IN THE FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL 🇪🇸



THE ENTIRE SPAIN BENCH GOES TO CELEBRATE WITH HIM! pic.twitter.com/RVRXvnyOXG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

5:34 PM

Close! But no cigar.

Mikel Merino SO CLOSE to giving Spain the lead in extra time 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bJkk7qOD79 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

5:25 PM

Emi Martinez... You get the deal by now...

A HUGE CHANCE IN EXTRA TIME FOR SPAIN BUT DIBU IS THERE ONCE AGAIN 😱



Emi Martínez has been a force in goal all game! pic.twitter.com/PEIgq5WZ86 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

5:17 PM

EMI MARTINEZ TAKE A BOW! We’re headed to extra time!

EMI MARTÍNEZ IS A BRICK WALL IN GOAL, RECORDING HIS 10TH SAVE OF THE FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL 🤯



WE HEAD TO EXTRA TIME LEVEL AFTER DIBU DENIES LAMINE YAMAL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/g3x6YqXkoS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

5:14 PM

Hey look! It’s Gronk!

You can cross @RobGronkowski doing the Macarena off your FIFA World Cup Final bingo card



(via @typesfast) pic.twitter.com/P9dmomweDi — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

5:13 PM

Red card for Argentina!

A SECOND YELLOW CARD FOR ENZO FERNÁNDEZ AFTER THIS CHALLENGE AND HE IS SENT OFF 🟥 pic.twitter.com/RGKN2Np1RG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

5:12 PM

EMI MARTINEZ MAKES HISTORY!

HISTORY FOR EMI MARTÍNEZ 🧤



He breaks the Men’s FIFA World Cup Final record with 9 saves in this match, and Argentina gets a red card immediately after! pic.twitter.com/DvM7EUQdlJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

5:00 PM

Argentinian goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been ON FIRE! Stopping chance after chance from Spain.

MAKE IT EIGHT SAVES FOR EMI MARTÍNEZ 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/nwsDcxmnUS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

SEVENTH save of the match for Dibu 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HGNCkrbHQ6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Emi Martínez records his 6th save of the FIFA World Cup Final to deny Pedri 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9FpqTQkdtM — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Lamine Yamal creates a huge chance for Spain but the header is saved by Dibu 🧤 pic.twitter.com/RFH2QyUBoa — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Dani Olmo tries it but it's off Emi Martínez for a Spain corner 👀 pic.twitter.com/97MVOgNKhg — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

4:38 PM

It happens...

The referee has a spray foam malfunction 😅 pic.twitter.com/NV3l6mUHVv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

4:30 PM

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, a halftime show was performed!

3:10 PM

Spain with a chance but comes up juuuuust short.

Lamine Yamal and Spain with a big chance to take the early lead in The Final 👀 pic.twitter.com/EoVUIvHlgl — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

A look at just how close this was to an opening goal for Spain 😳 pic.twitter.com/GCaAp0yww4 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

2:49 p.m.

Jennifer Hudson performs the National Anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5b8gmAp9k0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

2:33 p.m.

Argentina. Spain. For ultimate glory 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iUhO9fJNZv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

2:09 p.m.

🎤 @SwaeLee joins in on the 2026 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony festivities with @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/f1wApPDiYL — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

1:58 p.m.

🎤 @ishowspeedsui performs his song "Champions" during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony pic.twitter.com/cmNqWIUDLE — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

1:51 p.m.

The closing ceremonies are taking place ahead of the final.

1:42 p.m.

Lamine Yamal has arrived. pic.twitter.com/04DMn4Dyya — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

1:41 p.m.

Leo Messi and Lamine Yamal both wearing the same number in their FIFA World Cup debut.

Leo Messi and Lamine Yamal both wearing the same number in their FIFA World Cup debut as they now face each other in the FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/4Daqk9AkSK — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

1:11 p.m.

Messi and Argentina are en route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final pic.twitter.com/ADePG4XgMz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

12:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump, who will be attending the game, spoke with FOX ahead of the World Cup Final.

President Trump spoke with @JennyTaft ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Wk463lj1wU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

12:32 p.m.

Argentina fans are having all the fun in Times Square ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final



(via TT/atreveteaconocer.nyc) pic.twitter.com/gsiYVYQmIL — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

12:05 p.m.

Thousands of Spain fans are gathered in Madrid and ready for their FIFA World Cup Final.

Thousands of Spain fans are gathered in Madrid and ready for their FIFA World Cup Final 🇪🇸



(via IG/estadiodirecto) pic.twitter.com/gzxK1D9Js4 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

11:39 a.m.

Lamine Yamal ahead of his first FIFA World Cup Final 👀 pic.twitter.com/1XDhBDqFDX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

11:07 a.m.

The World Cup Final is HERE!

9:59 a.m.

9:05 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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