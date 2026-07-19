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Argentina vs Spain (live updates): Ferran Torres gives Spain the lead in extra time of the World Cup

By The Associated Press and Boston25News.com Staff
By The Associated Press and Boston25News.com Staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Argentina on one side. Lamine Yamal and Spain on the other.

The World Cup final is finally here.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. EDT at MetLife Stadium. Argentina is seeking its fourth title, Spain its second — and could become the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men’s and women’s soccer.

It’s the 104th match of the biggest World Cup ever, a 48-team event that played out over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Because there were more matches than any previous World Cup, it was no surprise that there were more goals than all other editions — 307 and counting entering Sunday.

If Argentina and Spain combine for at least two goals in the final, this World Cup will also have the highest average number of goals per game since the 1956 event saw 3.6 per contest. (If the teams score fewer than two Sunday, it’ll still be the highest average per game since 1970’s World Cup saw 2.97 goals per game.)

The spectacle will not be limited to simply soccer.

Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony, which starts 90 minutes before the final. The halftime show — a first for FIFA — has Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS as fellow headliners, along with Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, and even characters from Sesame Street and the Muppets.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend as well, with plans calling for him to be part of the trophy presentation at the conclusion of the match.

Argentina is wearing its light blue and white vertically striped jerseys for the match, while Spain is wearing predominantly red with navy sleeves. The officiating crew is from Slovenia — Slavko Vinčić is the referee, with Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič his assistant referees.

Follow our live updates leading up to, during, and after the match:

5:44 PM

FERRAN TORRES GIVES SPAIN THE LEAD IN EXTRA’S!!!!

5:34 PM

Close! But no cigar.

5:25 PM

Emi Martinez... You get the deal by now...

5:17 PM

EMI MARTINEZ TAKE A BOW! We’re headed to extra time!

5:14 PM

Hey look! It’s Gronk!

5:13 PM

Red card for Argentina!

5:12 PM

EMI MARTINEZ MAKES HISTORY!

5:00 PM

Argentinian goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been ON FIRE! Stopping chance after chance from Spain.

4:38 PM

It happens...

4:30 PM

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, a halftime show was performed!

3:10 PM

Spain with a chance but comes up juuuuust short.

2:49 p.m.

2:33 p.m.

2:09 p.m.

1:58 p.m.

1:51 p.m.

The closing ceremonies are taking place ahead of the final.

1:42 p.m.

1:41 p.m.

Leo Messi and Lamine Yamal both wearing the same number in their FIFA World Cup debut.

1:11 p.m.

12:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump, who will be attending the game, spoke with FOX ahead of the World Cup Final.

12:32 p.m.

12:05 p.m.

Thousands of Spain fans are gathered in Madrid and ready for their FIFA World Cup Final.

11:39 a.m.

11:07 a.m.

The World Cup Final is HERE!

9:59 a.m.

9:05 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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