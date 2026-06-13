World Cup 101: Decoding soccer’s unique language

When you start watching World Cup matches, odds are you’ll hear announcers using terms and phrases you’ve never heard before.

Soccer has its own language. Its own slang. Its own rhythm.

And if you’re hoping to sound like an expert while watching the world’s biggest sporting event, where do you go for help?

“It’s the penultimate event in the world, right? I think there’s a bigger viewership for the World Cup than there is for the Olympics,” said Josh Shapiro, Harvard men’s soccer coach.

But to fully enjoy the experience, it helps to know what those energetic announcers are talking about.

World Cup broadcasts are packed with soccer-specific terms that many American sports fans may not recognize.

“Oh, that’s a beautiful set piece!”

“There’s several free kicks or set-piece situations, corner kicks, goal kicks, and direct or indirect free kicks around the field. They usually happen after a foul.”

“Uh-oh! A well-placed nutmeg always sends a message!”

“The nutmeg is a dribbling technique that goes through somebody’s legs. It requires a lot of skill and deception. It’s often seen as, ‘Wow, I put one over on you.’”

“It’s a dummy! It’s a dummy!”

“A dummy is when the ball is played to me, and I intentionally let it go through to a teammate to fool the defender. It requires good coordination between attackers. It’s pretty sophisticated and really showcases creativity.”

A bicycle kick?

No bike required.

Just courage, timing, and an incredible amount of athleticism.

“It’s really, really hard to do. You’re literally flipping upside down in the air, trying to coordinate your body to strike the ball. When they’re struck well, they’re almost never saved. But it is incredibly difficult to execute.”

“He does it! Brace yourself for the brace!”

A brace simply means one player scores two goals in a match.

And if that player scores three?

That’s a hat trick.

“A brace is scoring two goals. A hat trick is three.”

“Oh no! Struck by lightning? An earthquake? No... it’s a flop.”

“I think referees are trying to force it out of the game. Players will sometimes flop to earn a penalty kick, because that’s one of your best opportunities to score. It does happen. I don’t love it, but it’s part of the game.”

Of course, there’s one soccer term that needs no explanation. It’s understood in every language.

Now you’re ready for kickoff—and maybe even ready to impress your friends with a little World Cup vocabulary of your own.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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