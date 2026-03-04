Worker seriously hurt after bucket truck tips over into traffic on Mass. parkway

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A worker was taken to the hospital after the bucket truck they were in tipped over into traffic on a busy Massachusetts parkway on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a bucket truck that was knocked over into oncoming traffic on Memorial Drive in Cambridge found one person suffering from serious injuries, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The injured person was in the bucket of the truck, Boston 25 News learned.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed the truck resting on its side, with its boom and basket blocking the roadway.

At least one other vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, was damaged. The driver told Boston 25 that their vehicle was struck by the truck.

A whole block is shut down on Memorial Drive in #Cambridge this morning. The driver of this RAV4 told us his vehicle was struck from this Bucket Utility Truck. The driver of the car is not injured, but there was somebody inside the bucket. That person was… pic.twitter.com/qUC4jbhsfP — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) March 4, 2026

A heavy-duty tow truck was called in to upright the truck. Police and fire officials were also spotted gathering evidence at the scene.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation has closed the road from North Harvard to Memorial Drive at JFK. State police warned drivers that the closure could be in place for “several hours.”

It appears the truck was conducting tree work when it toppled over.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

