Worker plummets 20 feet down manhole in Holbrook, prompting large rescue operation

HOLBROOK, Mass. — A worker plummeted 20 feet down a manhole in Holbrook on Thursday morning, prompting a lengthy rescue operation, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a call for an injured worker at the Brookville pumping station just before 10 a.m. found the victim at the bottom of a manhole, according to Assistant Holbrook Fire Chief Scott Collins.

Collins identified the victim as a Department of Public Works employee, noting it took crews about two and a half hours to hoist him to safety.

“He was deep in a manhole. The injured party was about 20 feet down,” Collins said at an afternoon news conference. “This was a unique rescue that they had to perform...It was an extended period of time.”

Holbrook technical rescue

The worker, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital. No word has been released on the severity of his injuries or condition.

Collins said the situation required activating the Norfolk County Technical Rescue team, with help from local firefighters, paramedics, and police officers.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the worker’s fall.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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