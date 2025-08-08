Worker dies after falling at construction site on the North Shore, officials say

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly fall at a construction site in Salem on Friday.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred at 54 Grove Street, where construction on an apartment complex appeared to be underway.

Salem deadly construction fall

The identity of the deceased worker is not being released at this time.

OSHA was called to the scene and is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group