Worcester Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

WORCESTER — The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing teen.

14-year-old Savannah Flores was last seen in the area of Adams Street on November 13, according to the Worcester Police.

Flores was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white long sleeve shirt, according to police.

Flores is 5′5″ tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Worcester Police at 508-799-8606.

Worcester missing person The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Savannah Flores. Photo credit: Worcester Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group