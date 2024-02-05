Worcester Police seek public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

WORCESTER — Worcester Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager, 15-year-old Arabella Milbier.

Arabella was reported missing after she left her Crowningshield Road home, police said.

Police described her as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and long black hair that is worn in a ponytail.

Arabella Milbier (Worcester Police)

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, beige sweatpants and white Crocs, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group