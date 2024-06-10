Worcester police searching for pair of missing 18-year-olds

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help tracking down a pair of missing 18-year-old women.

Officers are trying to locate Angelica Florian and Lea Garcia, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Florian is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches tall with dark hair. Garcia is described as 5 feet tall with dark hair and tattoos on her back, right shoulder, and right leg.

Police noted that Garcia was last seen wearing grey shorts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Worcester police at 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

