Worcester Police investigating several burglaries, seek suspect ID

WORCESTER — The Worcester Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say is responsible for several recent burglaries.

The burglaries happened in the area of Tatnuck Square, according to Worcester Police.

The department released several images on Thursday of the person they’re looking for.

Worcester Burglaries Worcester Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say has committed several burglaries.

In the photos the person can be seen wearing a dark-colored mask along with a hoodie. The police say the suspect was also seen wearing dark shoes that may be either slides or Crocs.

The person was also driving a pedal bike, according to officials.

Police did not indicate when the burglaries took place.

Anyone with any information on the identification of this person is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8651. You can also text tips to TIPWPD (274637).

Worcester Burglaries Worcester Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say has committed several burglaries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group