Worcester police investigate stabbing near city hall

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester are investigating after a person was stabbed outside city hall on Friday.

Worcester police responded to the city commons just after 11:00 a.m. and found a victim with a stab wound to the chest.

Officers gave the victim a “chest seal” before rushing them to a nearby hospital.

Police were not immediately available to reveal what led up to the stabbing.

“At this time, the incident is under investigation,” Worcester police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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