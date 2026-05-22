Worcester police investigate stabbing near city hall

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester are investigating after a person was stabbed outside city hall on Friday.
Worcester police responded to the city commons just after 11:00 a.m. and found a victim with a stab wound to the chest.
Officers gave the victim a “chest seal” before rushing them to a nearby hospital.
Police were not immediately available to reveal what led up to the stabbing.
“At this time, the incident is under investigation,” Worcester police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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