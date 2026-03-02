Worcester opens applications for Green Hill Park Community Garden Plots

WORCESTER, Mass. — The city of Worcester announced that applications for the Green Hill Park Community Garden plots are live.

Last August, the Department of Parks and Recreation celebrated a new community garden facility.

Additional Green Hill Park enhancements include a new greenhouse for staff from the parks and recreation department to grow plants needed for municipal purposes.

These municipal purposes include roadway improvements and renovations of the historic stone wall that was once part of the original Green Family homestead, according to the city of Worcester.

Applications are now open for residents to secure one of the planting beds in the community garden. The city of Worcester said the garden is known to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy food.

The applications are open until April 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group