Worcester man allegedly breaks into 2 homes, enters child’s room armed with bat and hammer

WORCESTER, Mass — A Worcester mother is upset that the man who broke into her Worcester townhouse on Country Club Blvd at 1:00 a.m. Friday morning is a repeat offender.

‘What are they waiting for just for something bad to happen,” she said. The mother asked us not to identify her.

Police say 42-year-old Joshua Paul of Grafton was found holding a baseball bat and hammer he took from the home of a woman we spoke with. She is still nervous and declined to go on camera and asked us not to use her name but did speak to us by phone.

“From our house, he took the hammer, he took a screwdriver and a bat. So, it’s scary because what if he was already carrying that and somebody approached him,” she said.

The mother of three says they somehow slept through the break-in and didn’t hear Paul go on a vandalism rampage downstairs.

“The broken door, busted open and liquid everywhere,” she said.

Later she realized that liquid was window washer fluid but thought it might be flammable at first.

“I got scared and because I thought it was some type of liquid to start a fire because of the way it was spread,” she told Boston 25.

After leaving her home he broke into two more homes.

Court documents show Paul has a history of numerous break -ins and trespassing in 2022 and 2023.

The woman we spoke to wants to know what it will take to stop him before someone gets hurt.

“He goes in 2 or 3 times a year and they keep letting him off the hook for like nothing?

“What are they waiting for? Just for something bad to happen,” she said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group