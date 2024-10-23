Worcester father ordered held in death of his 4-year-old daughter due in court

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man who has been held without bail since he was charged last week in the death of his 4-year-old daughter is due in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.

Francisco Ortiz, 34, was arraigned last week on charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting substantial injury to a child, assault and battery, two counts of permitting injury to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive child at the family’s Sever Street home on the afternoon of Oct. 15 spoke with Ortiz, who claimed his daughter was injured in a fall from a kitchen table, authorities said.

A subsequent autopsy determined that the girl had a skull fracture consistent with a two-story fall.

Police and hospital staff noticed the girl had several bruises on her body as well. Ortiz allegedly attributed the bruises to multiple falls.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Ortiz’s behalf.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group