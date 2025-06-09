As somber anniversary approaches, questions remain in murder of teen in Central Mass.

WARREN, Mass. — A somber milestone on Monday in the disappearance and murder of a Warren teen.

The remains of Molly Bish were identified more than two decades ago.

The 16-year-old was working as a lifeguard at Comins Pond in Warren in June of 2000, but Molly never came home.

Molly’s story grabbed the nation’s attention --She was older than typical abduction victims. She wasn’t considered a runaway. And she apparently vanished in broad daylight.

Molly Bish

After three years of searching, investigators uncovered her remains in the town of Palmer on June 9, 2003.

Bish’s family has been seeking justice ever since.

With the 25 year anniversary of her disappearance approaching later this month, Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward sat down with Molly’s sister and the Worcester County District Attorney on the search for her killer.

The anonymous tip line for anyone with information about Molly Bish’s death is 508-453-7575.

