Several people injured in Westborough rollover

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Traffic delays are expected in Westborough while police investigate a crash with multiple injuries.

On Monday night, officials say a vehicle crashed and flipped on its roof on Route 9 eastbound at Park Street around 9 p.m.

Fire officials say several injuries were reported.

The condition of the patients is unknown at this time, and authorities say only one Westborough Medic Unit was available at the time of the crash.

Mutual aid companies from Southborough are responding to assist at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

