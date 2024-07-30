Serious pedestrian crash under investigation in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A female victim is in critical condition after being hit by a truck on Monday afternoon.

Worcester Police say the collision occurred in the area of 164 Shrewsbury Street just before 4 p.m.

According to investigators, the female victim was crossing the street when she was struck by a Buick.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Buick stayed at the scene and it is unclear if they will face any charges. It is also unclear if the victim was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

