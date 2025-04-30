Report: TF Green Airport may swap out TSA for private security firm

TF Green Airport in Rhode Island could be saying goodbye to the TSA, according to a new report.

According to Boston 25’s sister station, WPRI, airport officials are examining the possibility of using a private firm instead.

TF Green reportedly said it is looking into the option because of increased lines and wait times.

Any private company would be part of the TSA’s screening partnership program.

According to the TSA website, 21 airports across the country use private firms to provide security including Kansas City, Orlando and San Francisco.

T.F. Green currently employs about 200 TSA workers, including 170 transportation security officers, or TSO, according to WPRI.

In March, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it was ending its collective bargaining agreement with tens of thousands of frontline TSA employees.

U.S. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., meanwhile, introduced the “Abolish TSA Act of 2025” earlier this month

