Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Worcester driven by man he was getting coffee with, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car after getting a coffee in Worcester on Friday afternoon.

Worcester Police say officers responded to the area of Park Avenue and Parker Street just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. Arriving officers found an 88-year-old male victim suffering from injuries.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim and a 69-year-old man went to get a coffee at a local establishment and upon returning to their vehicle, the 69-year-old got into the car and allegedly accelerated backward and then forwards, striking the 88-year-old victim who was standing outside.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to officials. No charges have been filed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Worcester Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

