Northbridge animal control officer mistakes dog for coyote, shoots and kills it

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A man in Northbridge is grieving after police say an animal control officer shot and killed his nearly 11-month-old husky, Odin, whom he mistook for a coyote.

“It’s like losing a child,” explained Kirk Rumford, Odin’s owner.

The Northbridge Police Department received two, separate calls about a coyote sighting around midday Tuesday, according to Chief of Police Timothy Labrie.

The second call came from a person living off of Fowler Road who was raking leaves outside their home when they noticed what they believed to be a coyote roaming in their backyard.

Labrie said the animal wouldn’t leave, so she was afraid for her safety. Subsequently, the animal control officer was sent to the home and eventually located the supposed coyote.

Then, the animal began approaching the officer.

“He’s yelling at the coyote, ‘Hey, hey, hey ... it doesn’t stop. When it got to about 10 yards, he shot and killed what he thought was a coyote,” Chief Labrie said.

However, the officer quickly learned it wasn’t a coyote because it was wearing a flea and shock collar.

Rumford explained that he is still struggling to process the death of Odin. An empty crate still sits in the corner of his living room.

He said Odin had a tendency of escaping from the home and roaming around, but he never caused anyone harm.

“He had no reason to shoot my dog. He was the friendliest dog. Everybody that met him said he didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He’s just a big goofball,” said Rumford.

According to Labrie, they truly believe it was an accident. He said the animal control officer who responded has been with the Northbridge Police Department since 2001, and this was the first mistake he had ever made.

While it may have been an accident, Rumford said the animal control officer should never have mistaken his dog for a coyote, and they should be well-versed enough in their profession to know that.

Labrie says the animal control officer won’t be punished for the shooting death of Odin because they determined there wasn’t any malicious intent, and it was just a tragic accident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group