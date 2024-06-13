Man shot at Worcester bus station, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A shooting at a Worcester bus station on Wednesday is under investigation.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the Worcester Regional Transit Authority (WRTA) Central Hub on Foster Street around 6:30 p.m. found a man who sustained a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen surrounding a bus at a terminal, although police say the shooting occurred outside of the vehicle.

Worcester bus station shooting

Authorities are continuing to canvass the area for potential suspects.

No further information was immediately available.

Boston 25 News reached out to the WRTA for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

