Juvenile summonsed to court for defecating inside West Brookfield Town Hall, police say

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have decided to lock town hall at night following an incident involving multiple juveniles earlier this year.

West Brookfield Police say several months ago, four juveniles accessed the building between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

One of the juvenile defecated on the floor of the men’s bathroom, according to police.

The mess was cleaned by a dedicated custodian on his day off.

After reviewing security footage, officers identified the juvenile suspect and summonsed him to court at a later date.

Town Hall will continue to be locked at night to prevent further incidents.

