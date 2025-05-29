Berlin firefighter facing child porn charges after monthslong investigation, police say

STERLING, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Berlin firefighter Wednesday night following a monthslong investigation into cybercrimes against children.

34-year-old Kyle Lichwell was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distributing material of a child in a sexual act.

According to Sterling Police, officers were contacted by the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit on April 11 regarding someone in town disseminating child porn.

At 7:30 p.m. on May 28, police arrested Lichwell at his workplace following an investigation.

The Berlin Fire Department confirms Lichwell was employed as a full-time firefighter/EMT, however his employment with the town has since been terminated.

“Prior to May 28, the Town of Berlin had no knowledge of complaints or allegations related to this case,” the department wrote in a press release. “The safety and well-being of our community, particularly its most vulnerable members is our highest priority.”

The fire department says they are cooperating with police throughout the legal process.

“As Chief of Police, I’m very proud of how everyone worked together for a very successful conclusion in this matter,” Chief Sean Gaudette wrote in a press release.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

