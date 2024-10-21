Authorities identify victim killed in Webster hit-and-run crash

WEBSTER, Mass. — Officials identified a man struck and killed by a car in Webster over the weekend.

Matthew Mitchell, 57, of Webster, was walking in the area of 126 Lake Street on Saturday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Police say around around 12:30 a.m., he was located deceased in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

A vehicle with crash damage was located in a nearby neighborhood, although authorities say no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by Webster Police and the Worcester DA’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

