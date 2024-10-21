Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Webster, DA says

WEBSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Webster early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 126 Lake Street around 12:30 a.m. found a person dead in the road, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, had “injuries consistent with being struck by a car,” the DA’s office said.

Upon initial investigations, police found a car with “visible crash damage” in a nearby neighborhood,” the DA’s office added.

There have been no charges or arrests made in connection with the crash.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s officer are assisting Webster police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group