Worcester considers banning smart glasses in schools

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester School Committee introduced an ordinance Thursday night that, if approved, would ban the use of smart glasses and other wearable technology in the district. The ordinance was proposed by Molly McCullough, vice chair of the school committee.

McCullough said the concern over smart glasses comes from students potentially being able to use them to cheat on tests as well as recording others without their consent.

These devices, like Rayban’s Meta glasses, have the ability to record video and audio, as well as access the internet and AI.

“I mean all of this new technology is a little bit scary and again, we don’t know enough about it, so I don’t think we should jump into these things,” Christine Church, a grandmother of a Worcester Public Schools student, said.

The Worcester School District is looking to get ahead of the issue, before it becomes a bigger problem.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about technology in the Worcester Schools recently and how we balance the appropriate usage with both making sure we’re staying up to date but also having responsible usage around technology,” McCullough said.

McCullough said she proposed this policy after speaking with a number of educators and school administrators about it.

“These smart glasses are connected to the internet and AI, potentially ChatGPT, so while [students] are taking a test, even if they’re in person and they are able to access this type of device unknowingly, they may be able to then utilize those smart glasses during their exam,” McCullough said.

There’s also apprehension about the use of the glasses to record others without their knowledge or approval.

“Biggest issue would be privacy of the person, and I don’t think there’s any need for them either, not only in schools but really anywhere,” Church said.

The Cambridge School Committee recently approved a district-wide ban on smart glasses, citing similar concerns of wanting to take a proactive approach.

“I have seen some feedback that people don’t think it’s going to be such a significant issue because they may be cost prohibitive, but at the same time we need to be prepared either way,” McCullough said.

The ordinance will now move to a subcommittee for further discussion before returning to the school committee for a vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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