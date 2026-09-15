Worcester city councilor temporarily steps down amid crash investigation

WORCESTER — A Worcester city councilor announced on Tuesday that she will temporarily step down from her position after a crash.

Kathleen Toomey was involved in a collision with a parked vehicle on Wednesday, September 2, shortly after 12 a.m.

Police said Toomey was the sole occupant in her vehicle, and the second vehicle was unoccupied.

Officers said there were no injuries.

In a statement, she said she has fully cooperated with officers regarding the investigation. Toomey also stated that she was not impaired and would face no charges.

However, to avoid any appearance of conflict, she said she is temporarily stepping down from the Public Safety Committee and will recuse herself from any matter involving the police department.

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