Worcester among Mass. communities in critical drought status, bans non-essential outdoor water use

WORCESTER — Worcester officials have banned all non-essential, outdoor water use, and residents are urged to minimize overall water use while the city is in “critical drought” status.

The restrictions apply to all water users, city officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

Worcester is among Bay State communities experiencing “critical drought” status.

Earlier this month, state environmental officials declared a Level-3 Critical Drought for the central and northeast regions of Massachusetts. That level is one level from emergency drought status.

In Worcester, other restrictions include reducing irrigation of fairways at golf courses “to 40% of normal, and there shall be no irrigation of roughs, landscaping, or ornaments,” city officials said.

Massachusetts drought status March 9, 2026 (Mass.gov)

State officials provided the following guidelines for residents in regions in Level 3 – Critical Drought:

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use

Follow state water conservation actions and any local water use restrictions

Monitor total household water use shown on your water bill for sudden increases, which often indicate leaks. Use the MA Home Water Use Calculator tool to evaluate household water use.

Fix any toilet or faucet leaks immediately. Check for leaks in homes and businesses regularly by:

Checking water meters for constant dial movement



Using dye tabs to check for toilet leaks



Conducting regular inspections of all pipes and fixtures, including those located in utility rooms, crawlspaces, and other hidden areas

Use dishwashers rather than handwashing dishes. Run the dishwasher only on a full load

Aggressively reduce indoor water use by:

Taking showers and avoiding baths



Reducing shower length and consider using a shower timer



Running washing machines only on a full load



Not letting water run while brushing and shaving



Replacing old fixtures and appliances with water-efficient ones. Make sure toilets, faucets, and showerheads are WaterSense labeled

Stop all non-essential water use

Immediate Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

Provide timely information on the drought and on water conservation tips to local residents and businesses taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Enforce water use restrictions with increasingly stringent penalties

Strongly discourage or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing

Establish or enhance water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates

Prepare to activate emergency inter-connections for water supply

Develop or refine your local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan

For more information, visit the state’s website.

Worcester residents with questions about drought-level water restrictions should visit Worcester 311 at www.worcesterma.gov/311.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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