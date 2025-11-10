WooSox team up with Boston 25 for food drive to fight growing hunger crisis

WORCESTER, Mass. — As the state grapples with a worsening food crisis, the WooSox and their foundation are stepping up to help.

With SNAP benefits still in flux following the government shutdown, food insecurity has deepened across Massachusetts. To help meet the growing demand, the WooSox Foundation launched a weeklong food drive at Polar Park in partnership with Boston 25 News.

All donations will benefit the Worcester County Food Bank,. Emerson White of the WooSox Foundation joined Boston 25 News Now at 3 to talk about the need that exists in Worcester County alone –and it is significant.

Boston 25 is proud to partner with the WooSox and raise awareness about their food drive. On Wednesday November 12th, Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz and anchor Kerry Kavanaugh will be at Polar Park as part of the effort. The food drive runs from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. inside the WooSox Team Store.

Fans are encouraged to drop off donations of nonperishable and essential items, including:

Gluten-free foods

Spices and condiments

Healthy snacks such as nuts, granola bars, and dried fruit

Menstrual care and hygiene products

Cereals, rice, and pasta with sauce

Dry beans, low-sodium soups, and stews

100% fruit and vegetable juices

The food drive continues through Wednesday.

