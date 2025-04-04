Woodpecker terrorizing car mirrors on the North Shore

ROCKPORT, Mass. — A bird on the North Shore seems to be waging a war on vehicular safety.
Jane Favaloro, of Rockport, told Boston 25 she counts herself among the victims of a feathered fiend on the North Shore.
Favaloro says a dapper pileated woodpecker has been attacking sideview mirrors on cars, trucks and vans in wooded areas around Rockport. It took out the side mirror on her truck alongside her brother-in-law’s and her neighbor’s.
One resident allegedly had 3 mirrors on his Mercedes van taken out, Favaloro says.
In total, Favaloro claims nine mirrors have fallen to the terror from the skies.
Jay Frontiero, a Gloucester-based birder, told The Gloucester Times the woodpecker is likely mistaking his reflection as another male and trying to push it away.
Frontiero suggests residents tilt vehicle mirrors at a downward angle at least for the next few weeks.
