ROCKPORT, Mass. — A bird on the North Shore seems to be waging a war on vehicular safety.

Jane Favaloro, of Rockport, told Boston 25 she counts herself among the victims of a feathered fiend on the North Shore.

Woodpecker terrorizing car mirrors on the North Shore

Favaloro says a dapper pileated woodpecker has been attacking sideview mirrors on cars, trucks and vans in wooded areas around Rockport. It took out the side mirror on her truck alongside her brother-in-law’s and her neighbor’s.

One resident allegedly had 3 mirrors on his Mercedes van taken out, Favaloro says.

In total, Favaloro claims nine mirrors have fallen to the terror from the skies.

Jay Frontiero, a Gloucester-based birder, told The Gloucester Times the woodpecker is likely mistaking his reflection as another male and trying to push it away.

Frontiero suggests residents tilt vehicle mirrors at a downward angle at least for the next few weeks.

Woodpecker terrorizing car mirrors on the North Shore

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group