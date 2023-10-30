Women share stories of heartache and healing at Walpole book launch

WALPOLE, Mass. — Ten women shared their stories of heartache and healing in a book launch event in Walpole Sunday.

They read excerpts from their own chapters of SheBreathes Soul Stories: From Triumph to Transformation, a collection of 22 women’s stories about their personal journeys including depression, addiction, trauma, infertility, abuse, illness and loss.

The event was held at WeBreathe Wellness Center, a facility that offers yoga, meditation, coaching, workshops, retreats and other services with the goal of improving mental health, empowering individuals and fostering community.

“Storytelling can really be transformative in so many ways,” said WeBreathe founder Jennifer Gulbrand. “It’s like an act of courage when we connect with other people by telling our stories, and we realize that we’re not so alone in some of our experiences.”

There were tears, hugs and applause for those who told their emotional stories.

The book is what Gulbrand calls a “shequel” to her own book Embody Your Essence, in which she shares her own story of being adopted as a baby and her struggles throughout life, including sexual harassment, miscarriage and loss.

“I was literally abandoned in the first breaths that I took as a baby, and I believe that story kind of followed me throughout my life, those feelings of abandonment or lack of self-worth. That I wasn’t good enough – this is just our subconscious telling us this – to be loved, even though I had a beautiful family and beautiful life.”

The book was so well received, Gulbrand said, she was inspired to curate the collection of stories from other powerful women in her community.

“These are just human experiences we all have and the more we can share them, I think the more connected we can really be,” Gulbrand said. “When we share our stories in that way and we show up authentically, it’s one of the most important things that we can do, because it actually allows us to connect in a more conscious way with one another and to really build that sense of community that I think people are really lacking.”

Gulbrand said the demand for mental health support and a yearning for community are ever stronger since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SheBreathes Soul Stories and Embody Your Essence can both be purchased on Amazon.

Gulbrand launched a non-profit WeBreathe WellBeing Soul Sanctuary and has begun planning and fundraising to provide some of the same services at a new facility to be built for people in need.

