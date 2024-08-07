Woman taken to hospital after veering off Mass. highway, crashing into river below

TAUNTON, Mass. — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after she veered off Interstate 495 and crashed into a river below, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car in the Snake River near Bay Street and Broadway in Taunton just before 7 a.m. were greeted by the driver, who had already got herself out of the water, according to the Taunton Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the woman’s injuries.

When asked about the incident, the woman had no recollection of how she escaped the wreckage, the fire department noted.

Taunton crash

Video from the scene showed an SUV on a flatbed tow truck as a state trooper assessed the vehicle.

No additional details were available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

