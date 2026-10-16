Woman struck by Red Line train at JFK-UMass station

BOSTON — A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train in Boston.

MBTA officials said a woman entered the right-of-way shortly before 5 p.m. as a Red Line train was approaching the platform at the JFK-UMass station.

The woman, who was not identified, was then struck by the train.

She was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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