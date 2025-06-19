Local

Woman seriously injured in motorcycle crash on the South Shore, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Ambulance File photo (File photo)
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on the South Shore.

State Police say the collision occurred at 1:45 p.m. on Route 44 east at the on-ramp to Route 3 north in Plymouth on Thursday.

A woman operating the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

She is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read