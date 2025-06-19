Woman seriously injured in motorcycle crash on the South Shore, police say

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on the South Shore.

State Police say the collision occurred at 1:45 p.m. on Route 44 east at the on-ramp to Route 3 north in Plymouth on Thursday.

A woman operating the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

She is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

