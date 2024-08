WORCESTER, Mass — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Worcester early Sunday morning.

Worcester police say the crash happened just after midnight on Greenwood Street.

The driver stayed on the scene. It’s not clear yet if they’ll face charges.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group