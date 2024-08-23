Woman sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her Boston firefighter husband to death

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Marshfield woman will spend at least the next 20 years of her life in prison after stabbing her husband to death in 2021 following an argument.

On Thursday, 49-year-old Christine Ricci was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years by Plymouth Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere.

Earlier this month, Ricci was found guilty of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on her husband 51-year-old Michael Ricci.

On January 28, 2021, Marshfield Police responded to the Riccis’s residence at 679 Moraine Street around 4:46 p.m. for a report of a medical emergency, according to authorities.

Arriving units found Michael Ricci suffering from two stab wounds to the front chest and back shoulder. He was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Christine and Michael had gotten into an argument and Christine had grabbed a knife as the arguing escalated.

“Michael Ricci, Sr. was an Army veteran and proud member of the Boston Fire Department,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. “His most cherished role, however, was being a caring father, son, sibling and friend to many. My thoughts today are with the Ricci family who have been torn apart by this tragic and senseless murder.”

Previous: Marshfield woman’s murder arraignment on hold after medical emergency

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group