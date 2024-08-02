Plymouth County

Marshfield woman found guilty of stabbing Boston firefighter husband to death in 2021

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Christine Ricci

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — After a 5-day trial, a Marshfield woman was found guilty of murdering her Boston firefighter husband in 2021.

A Plymouth County jury deliberated for 2.5 hours and found 49-year-old Christine Ricci guilty of 2nd-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the stabbing death of her husband, 51-year-old Michael Ricci.

Plymouth County DA Timothy Cruz’s office said in a statement that Marshfield Police were called to the Ricci family home on Moraine Street at 4:46 p.m. Thursday.

First responders found Michael Ricci suffering from two stab wounds to the front chest and back shoulder. He was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A knife was found at the foot of the victim by responding officers.

It was determined Christine and Michael got into an argument prior to the stabbing. Christine then grabbed a knife and attacked her husband with it.

During her arraignment in February 2021, Christine sustained a panic attack, according to authorities,

Christine Ricci will be sentenced on August 22 at 3 p.m. in Plymouth Superior Court.

Previous: Marshfield woman’s murder arraignment on hold after medical emergency

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read