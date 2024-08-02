Marshfield woman found guilty of stabbing Boston firefighter husband to death in 2021

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — After a 5-day trial, a Marshfield woman was found guilty of murdering her Boston firefighter husband in 2021.

A Plymouth County jury deliberated for 2.5 hours and found 49-year-old Christine Ricci guilty of 2nd-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the stabbing death of her husband, 51-year-old Michael Ricci.

Plymouth County DA Timothy Cruz’s office said in a statement that Marshfield Police were called to the Ricci family home on Moraine Street at 4:46 p.m. Thursday.

First responders found Michael Ricci suffering from two stab wounds to the front chest and back shoulder. He was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A knife was found at the foot of the victim by responding officers.

It was determined Christine and Michael got into an argument prior to the stabbing. Christine then grabbed a knife and attacked her husband with it.

During her arraignment in February 2021, Christine sustained a panic attack, according to authorities,

Christine Ricci will be sentenced on August 22 at 3 p.m. in Plymouth Superior Court.

