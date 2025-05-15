Showers return, storms this weekend

MORE CLOUDS, HEIGHTENED RAIN CHANCE THURSDAY

A period of rain, downpours and thunderstorms will pass through MA from south to north during the morning commute. After that, it will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry in the Boston area. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s today with noticeable humidity.

Any breaks in the clouds this afternoon will increase the risk for a thunderstorm developing. Coverage will be limited, favoring inland towns. Those hit-or-miss storms will produce lingering heavy rain in a few communities due to the slow movement of downpours. Activity will fade with the setting sun.

Friday forecast is trending mostly cloudy and mostly dry. The best chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon will sit across far western New England. It will be warm and a little muggy, but nonetheless outdoor plans should be safe!

WEEKEND IN VIEW

A storm system will come though Saturday with the best chance for a period of steady rain, downpours, and thunderstorms. We’ll be closely monitoring a low chance for damaging wind and some towns may even see some hail Have backup indoor plans for the afternoon and evening.

Just like we’ve seen in recent weeks, Sunday will be the better day. Expect more sun than clouds and temps still around 70.

© 2019 Cox Media Group